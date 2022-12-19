Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe

A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County.

Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police.

Here is a timeline of events that left the sibling's parents dead:

Police officers responded to a home on Haines Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood around 7:25 p.m. to find a woman who was shot multiple times in the head, Philadelphia police said. Medics pronounced that woman dead on the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police later tracked down the suspected shooter and father of the triplets -- 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste -- in Lansdale, Montgomery County, law enforcement sources said. As police approached the car, Baptiste shot and killed himself.

The children weren't in the car, so Pennsylvania State Police put out social media messages asking for help locating the 2-year-olds.

Early Monday morning, state police said the children were located safe. Sources said they children were found outside of Philadelphia.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.