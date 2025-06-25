Delaware

Murder investigation ongoing after man's body discovered in car at Rehoboth Beach

Delaware State Police officials said that they are investigating after a man's body was found on June 24, 2025, partially covered inside a vehicle parked at Rehoboth Beach.

By Hayden Mitman

Officials with the Delaware Ste Police said that a homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a vehicle at Rehoboth Beach on Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday, at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a "foul odor" emitting from a vehicle parked along Olive Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a gray Mazda CX-5 with Virginia registration that was parked legally in front of a residence.

However, upon inspecting the vehicle, officials said that officers found a deceased man inside.

The man's remains were partially covered, which officials said, made it hard to see the body from outside the vehicle.

Police did not provide further information on the man's identity nor did they detail his manner of death.

But, officials said that a homicide investigation has begun after the discovery of the remains.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the victim’s vehicle, noticed suspicious activity in the area, or has relevant information to contact Detective D. Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov .

Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

