Murder charges upheld against suspect in slaying of Philly Officer Jaime Roman

A judge has upheld murder charges against 37-year-old Ramon Rodriguez-Vázquez, who has been charged in the death of Officer Jaime Roman, who died after being shot following a traffic stop on June 22, 2024.

By Hayden Mitman

The man accused of pulling the trigger and firing the shot that led to the death of Philadelphia Police Department Officer Jaime Roman will face murder charges when he goes to trial.

As detailed by NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio, on Monday, Philadelphia Judge David Shuter upheld murder charges against 37-year-old Ramon Rodriguez-Vázquez in the June 22, 2024, shooting that ended in Officer Roman's death on Sept. 10, 2024.

The shooting that led to Officer Roman's death unfolded at about 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024, when Roman and his partner pulled over a vehicle, driven by Rodriguez-Vázquez along F Street in Kensington.

In an incident that Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel previously described as a "normal stop," Rodriguez-Vázquez fled the scene after an officer spotted a gun holster in the vehicle.

In his escape, officials believe, Rodriguez-Vázquez turned back and fired three shots at the officers.

One bullet struck Officer Roman in the neck.

Following this incident, Officer Roman was placed on life support. He passed away about two months after the shooting.

On the day of the incident, officials said, as he attempted to escape, Rodriguez-Vázquez unsuccessfully attempted to carjack someone before he stormed into a home on the 800 block of E. Shiller Street where he took a man hostage.

Along with murder charges, Rodriguez-Vázquez has been charged with assault, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7, 2025.

