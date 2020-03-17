The subject of an arrest warrant sought by authorities fatally shot a Philadelphia police SWAT officer, the city's district attorney said on Tuesday.

Hassan Elliott, 21, is charged with murder, criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer and related offenses for the killing of Cpl. James O'Connor IV.

O'Connor, 46, was about to enter a home early Friday along Bridge Street near Duffield Street to arrest Elliott on a homicide warrant when he was shot. He never made it into the house.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday that 21 shots were fired from the second floor of the home and from behind a closed door. O'Connor was struck in the shoulder by one of the bullets and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

"We have sufficient evidence to establish that Hassan Elliott, the subject of the fugitive arrest warrant, fired the bullets that killed Corporal O’Connor," Krasner said in a statement.

The bullets fired at police all came from one gun, Krasner said. Ten firearms were found in the room where Elliott was found. Krasner said the investigation is ongoing. Forensic testing is underway.

Three other men in the home at the time of the shooting – 18-year-old Khalif Sears; 19-year-old Bilal Mitchell; and 24-year-old Sherman Easterling – were also taken into custody.

Sears faces homicide charges from a March killing. Mitchell was charged with drug possession. Easterling was returned to jail for violating parole.

A married father of two — including a son who also serves on the force — O'Connor had been a police officer for 23 years and was with the SWAT unit for 15 years. His daughter serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral services for O'Connor set to take place on Thursday and Friday are postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting shutdown.

