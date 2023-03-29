Municipal Officer Shoots Woman in the Head During Eviction

An officer with the City's municipal court shot a woman in the head during an eviction process on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, officials said

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m., when a landlord-tenant officer was serving eviction paperwork at a property along the 2100 block of N. College Avenue.

At some point during that eviction process, the officer shot a 35-year-old woman one time in the head. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition, officials said.

Officials said the incident is currently being investigated, a weapon has been recovered and the officer has been detained.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.