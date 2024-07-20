Multiple people injured after violent night of shootings, stabbings in Philadelphia

This weekend got off to a violent start in Philadelphia, with a total of 7 people shot or stabbed in multiple incidents overnight.

According to police, the first incident happened around 10:54 p.m. on Friday on the 3100 block of N. 16th Street. A 46-year-old man was stabbed once in the right arm and once in the right leg by a known suspect inside an apartment.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and was listed in stable condition. A 26-year-old man has been arrested for this incident.

Then, around 11:03 p.m. on Friday., police said officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Dover St. after a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left buttock.

The boy was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Just an hour later, police said officers responded to the 6300 block of N. Broad Street around 12:38 a.m. Saturday for a triple shooting.

Officials said a 19-year-old woman suffered from gunshot wounds to her face and right arm, a 20-year-old woman suffered from gunshot wounds to the right arm and upper right chest, and a 21-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both legs.

All three women were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, according to police.

Then, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach in the area of the 3400 block of N. Broad St. The man was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

Police said officers were unable to locate the exact location of the shooting. No arrests have been made in this incident, and no weapon has been recovered.

Lastly, around 1:34 a.m. Saturday, police said a 44-year-old man was stabbed twice in the right thigh inside a vehicle on the 700 block of W. Wingohocking Street.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently investigating all of these incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).