1 dead, 3 people injured in Upper Darby shooting, officials say

One person is dead and three people were injured in a shooting in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, officials said.

The shooting occurred early Monday evening along the 600 block of Long Lane.

Around 100 people were walking out of a venue from a luncheon for the man killed in Clifton Heights when officials say video shows a shooter getting out of a dark colored Malibu.

Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said the shooting is in connection to the Clifton Heights shooting from Thursday. Police believe it was some sort of retaliation.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people who were shot or their conditions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.