Man Killed and Child Injured in Quadruple Shooting in Philadelphia

The shooting occurred along the 5900 block of North 21st Street at 5:54 p.m.

A man was killed and a child was injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia early Thursday evening.

Four people, including a 7-year-old child, were shot. One male victim was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. The 7-year-old child was shot in the left thigh. Police have not yet revealed the child's condition or the conditions of the two other victims.

They also have not yet revealed if any arrests were made or information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

