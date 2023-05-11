Man Killed and Child Injured in Quadruple Shooting in Philadelphia

A man was killed and a child was injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia early Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred along the 5900 block of North 21st Street at 5:54 p.m.

Four people, including a 7-year-old child, were shot. One male victim was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. The 7-year-old child was shot in the left thigh. Police have not yet revealed the child's condition or the conditions of the two other victims.

They also have not yet revealed if any arrests were made or information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

