Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on People in Fairmount Park

Eight people were injured when a tree fell on top of them on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's Hill Drive, in the area of the Mann Music Center, around 12:20 p.m., Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The victims were at the park for the annual West Philadelphia High School reunion when the tree fell on their tent, attendees who witnessed the incident told NBC10 at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.