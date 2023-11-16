New Jersey

Multiple fire crews assist with 3-alarm fire in Vorhees Township

By Emily Rose Grassi

Fire crews work to put out fire in Vorhees Township
NBC10 Philadelphia

Fire crews from different agencies worked to stop a fire at a residence in Vorhees Township, New Jersey, on Friday evening.

The fire happened on the 1600 block of Roberts Way around 8 p.m.

Among the agencies that assisted with the fire were Cherry Hill and Lawnside.

The Cherry Hill Fire Department took to Facebook to say the fire was being considered a three-alarm fire.

The Lawnside Fire Company also shared on social media that were assisting with the fire in Vorhees Township.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where multiple fire trucks were visible as the crews worked to put the fire out. Lots of smoke could be seen coming from the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

