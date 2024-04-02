Officials in New Jersey say that a teenager was charged in connection to an assault that left a man dead outside of a store in Camden County last month.

The 16-year-old suspect was originally charged with second-degree aggravated assault, but after the man died from his injuries prosecutors upgraded the charges to second-degree manslaughter, officials explained.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on March 23, police with the Mount Ephraim Police Department were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens located on West Kings Highway, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Oron Beebe, of Mount Ephraim, with an apparent head injury and lying on the ground, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a week later.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old man from Collingswood allegedly punched Beebe in the head.

Beebe then fell to the ground and hit his head, detectives said.

The following Monday after the incident, the teenager was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service agents in Cherry Hill, officials said.

The suspect is currently in a county youth detention center.

If you have any information on this assault, please contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-2223. You can also contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Sullivan of the Mount Ephraim Police Department at 856-931-2225.