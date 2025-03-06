New Jersey

New Jersey woman accused of slapping infant, toddler at her home daycare

Danielle Ingraham, 36, is accused of slapping an infant as well as a toddler she had been caring for in her home.

By NBC10 Staff

A 36-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly abusing two children she cared for in her home daycare, officials said.

Danielle Ingraham, of the 300 block of Evergreen Road, has been charged with two counts second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts fourth-degree cruelty to a child under her care, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall announced in a press release.

According to officials, the investigation began last week when an infant was taken to the family’s pediatrician to treat a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham’s residence.

Officials said Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant, as well as a toddler she had been caring for in her home.

Anyone with information concerning Ingraham that might be useful to investigators is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

Officials said Ingraham was taken into custody at her residence on Monday, March 3, 2025.

