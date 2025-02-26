New Jersey

Driver wanted after alleged street race killed person on Route 38 in Mount Holly

Police are issuing renewed warnings about street racing after a driver was killed last week when their car crashed, flipped over and caught on fire

By Emily Rose Grassi

A New Jersey police officer is being treated for burns after, officials said, they pulled a driver from a burning, overturned vehicle along Route 38 on Tuesday.
The driver who was rescued from a burning car that had crashed on Route 38 in Mount Holly last week died from his injuries. Now, police are searching for a second driver accused of street racing which led to the crash.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, a police officer on patrol saw a car on fire that had crashed and flipped over near the McDonalds on Rt. 38, officials said. The officer immediately went to work to save the driver with the help of additional first responders.

According to officials, several police officers were hurt while rescuing the trapped driver.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that the crash happened because of street racing and now police are searching for a second driver involved in the race.

Officials are now issuing renewed warnings about the dangers of street racing in light of this incident. Among the reasons to avoid racing include unpredictable traffic and lack of safety measures on public roads.

If you were in the area of Route 38 between Mount Laurel Township and Mount Holly Township on Tuesday, Feb. 18 between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. and you saw this incident, please contact detectives Fenton or Simpson at 609-267-8300 right away.

