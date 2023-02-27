Motorist Sought After Gunpoint Robbery in Montgomery County

Officials in Montgomery County are looking for the driver of a silver Honda after an early morning road rage incident quickly evolved into robbery at gunpoint.

According to police, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday, in Upper Moreland Township, on York Road near Davisville Road, near the Willow Grove Shopping Center.

Officers said the incident was sparked after a silver Honda Accord, driven by the individual sought in the robbery, was driving erratically and caused minor collision after pulling in front of another vehicle.

After the crash, police said, the male driver of the silver Honda stepped out of the vehicle and pulled out a black handgun and aimed it into the face of the driver of the vehicle that had collided with the Honda.

According to police, the gunman demanded a cell phone from the woman whose vehicle collided with the Honda, before taking her phone, returning to his car and driving away northbound on Davisville Road.

Officials are currently searching for the silver Honda Accord involved in this incident.

An image of the silver Honda Accord sought in this incident.

The vehicle has been described as having a distinguishable dent on the passenger side rear quarter panel, as well as a "ventvisor" or window shade on the passenger side, front window. Police said the car also appears to have heavily tinted windows.

Police described the individual sought in this incident as a man about 5'8" to 5'9" tall, with facial hair, and a black wool cap, grey hoodie, light blue shirt, and dark pants on at the time of the robbery.

