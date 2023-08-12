Philadelphia

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Kelly Drive in Philly

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday right near the St. Joe's Boathouse

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. right near the St. Joseph's University Boathouse along Kelly Drive.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officials on the scene told NBC10 the man may have been traveling too fast heading into a turn.

The crash is currently under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

