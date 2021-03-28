Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Firefighter Hose in Philadelphia

A motorcyclist died in a crash after hitting a firefighting hose that was on the ground Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a house on the 6700 block of Carlisle Street in West Oak Lane and hooked a hose up to a nearby hydrant. Authorities said the motorcyclist drove over the line around 3:30 a.m., causing the vehicle to lose control and crash.

It was unclear if speed was a factor as detectives continued their investigation.

Meanwhile, no one in the house was hurt as firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities said.