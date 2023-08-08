A member of a gang was convicted for his role in the murder of a Delaware County man, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Michael DiMauro, 51, a Warlocks motorcycle gang member was found guilty by a jury for killing 33-year-old David Rossillo Jr. of Delaware County.

Rossillo was last seen alive in December 2017, and investigators believe that he was a prospective member of the Warlocks gang.

Officials said DiMauro met Rossillo at Mt. Moriah Cemetry in Southwest Philadelphia and shot Rossillo multiple times, tied a rope around his neck and put his body inside a crypt with the help of other co-conspirators.

Credit: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

It wasn't until April 3, 2020, investigators discovered Rissillo's remains inside the crypt as well as the remains of 36-year-old Keith Palumbo of Delaware County.

According to officials, DNA was used to identify both Rossillio and Palumbo in August 2020.

Credit: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

DiMauro was arrested in September 2020 for the murder of Rossillo.

Officials said another Warlocks member, Michael DeLuca was arrested in 2021 and pleaded guilty to Third Degree Murder for the death of Palumbo. Three other co-conspirators pleaded guilty to helping dispose of both of the bodies.

It is unknown the motive for the killings, officials said.

"We are committed to bringing justice in cold cases like this," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement. "I believe that these convictions should send a message to any persons who think they can murder others and hide the evidence of their heinous crimes: We will solve these cases and we will bring you to justice."

DiMauro has been charged with Frist Degree Murder, Conspiracy, Abuse of a Corpse and related firearm charges according to officials.

Officials said DiMauro was sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole on August 4, 2023.