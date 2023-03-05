Mother Shot After 6-Year-Old Finds Gun in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the hip, apparently accidently, on Saturday evening, after her child found a handgun outside her home.

According to law enforcement officials, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded after a report of a person with a gun on the 5600 block of N. 7th Street.

Here, police said, officers found blood on the floor of a foyer of a property.

Responding officers were told by individuals on the scene, officials said, that a woman there had been taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Upon speaking to the woman, officers said, she told police that her son had found a firearm outside of the property and she took the gun and handed it to her husband who "tried to clear the weapon."

This is when, police said, the firearm went off, striking the mother in her hip.

Police said the shooting appears accidental and an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.