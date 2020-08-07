Mother Shot, Children Unharmed When Bullets Strike Parked Car

Two children frantically called their grandmother and their mother drove to a Philadelphia hospital after she was shot while they were out for a bite to eat in the Kensington neighborhood overnight.

The 34-year-old woman arrived at Episcopal Hospital around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound near her left armpit, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman was later transferred to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The woman and her 8-year-old son and her 14-year-old daughter were sitting in their car on Frankford avenue near Monmouth Street while out getting a late-night bite to eat when two men walked up and began firing shots, Small and family members said.

At least six bullets struck the car, police said. The woman was hit, but luckily her children weren’t.

Those children called their grandmother, screaming about what happened, the grandmother Valerie Avent told NBC10.

Avent spoke to NBC10 as she picked up her daughters belongings at the hospital.

Police didn’t have descriptions of the shooters. Investigators found evidence that at least 21 shots were fired from two different guns at the scene.

Family members said they believed the mother and children were caught in the cross fire, but since so many shots were fired at the car, police were investigated if they were targeted.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.