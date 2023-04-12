Mother of 11-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Charged With Murder

Ruth Whitehead-Dirienzo has been charged with murder after her 11-year-old son was found dead in her home in Horsham, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

She has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

The mother was charged after she was missing and police found her in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, after the discovery of her son's body in her home, police said.

Shortly before she was found, her car was pulled from the beach of Cape May, where it was found partially submerged in the ocean, officials claim.

Photo of the SUV in the ocean.

According to police, the incident began after officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home along the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham, Pennsylvania, at 7:06 a.m.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Horsham Police Chief Scott Fida said that the boy's father, Daniel Whitehead, called police after he found his son dead in bed.

The officers found the boy's body in the master bedroom where he spent the night with his mother, according to investigators.

The father told police that when he awoke on Tuesday morning he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife’s black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

As officers were investigating the scene early Tuesday at the home in Montgomery County, law enforcement officials in Cape May, New Jersey, said they discovered the SUV owned by the boy's mother "partially submerged in the ocean just of Beach Avenue."

A cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.