New Jersey

Mother, daughter fatally shot inside New Jersey home; investigation underway

By Cherise Lynch

hawthorne park nj
An investigation is underway after a mother and daughter were found fatally shot inside their home in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor's Offices, police were called to the first block of Harrington Circle just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 30 for a report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, prosecutors said officers discovered the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54. The women were discovered in an upstairs bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed that an entry was made through a first-floor window that had been broken by the intruder(s), who fled before police arrived, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said autopsies performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death for both victims to be gunshot wounds.

It is believed that this was not a random incident. However, prosecutors said law enforcement officials do not believe that other residents in the neighborhood are in jeopardy.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

