Bristol Borough

Mother, Child in Stroller Listed as Critical After Being Struck by Car in Bristol

A crime scene with two cars and a stroller
Bristol Borough Police

A mother and a 16-month-old child in a stroller were critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in suburban Philadelphia, authorities said.

Bristol Borough Police said the two were struck by a southbound vehicle on Route 13 at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was then rear-ended by a second southbound vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and the child was then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said. Both were listed in critical condition.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bristol BoroughBucks County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us