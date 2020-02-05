Mother and 2 Children Found Dead, Husband Kills Himself in South Jersey

What to Know A family of four is dead in South Jersey, police said. A man is believed to have taken his life. His wife and two young children were found dead in their home.

Police are working to determine when the killings happened. They found the mother and children after discovering the husband's body.

The deaths happened in two different places. The wife and children were killed in their Penns Grove apartment while the man died about 5 miles away.

A mother and her young children were found dead inside the family's South Jersey apartment on Wednesday, police said.

The woman's husband was found dead of an apparent suicide at a nearby sporting club.

A passerby first discovered the man's body in the woods while walking near the Salem County Sportsmen's Club along Route 40 in Carney's Point, New Jersey.

When officers identified the man, they went to his last known address, an apartment about 5 miles away at Penns Grove Gardens in neighboring Penns Grove.

NBC10

Inside the home, police found the bodies of the man's 30-year-old wife and the couple's two children, a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

Penns Grove Police Chief Patrick Riley said the woman had a restraining order in place. Investigators are trying to determine when the killings happened.

"It's very difficult. Most of the officers have children," Riley said.

Tyler Ashlock, who lives in the apartment complex, said he did not hear any noise from the apartment over the past day.

"No arguing, no gunshots or nothing," he said. "I didn't hear anything."

A tearful man who came to the apartment complex on Wednesday said that the couple worked for him. He said the woman recently celebrated her birthday.

The family, which recently moved to the area from Jersey City, has not been officially identified because police are working to notify next of kin.

NBC10

This story is developing and will be updated.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.