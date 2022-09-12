Mortally Wounded Man Crashes Into Cars on West Philly Street

A reported hit-and-run was actually a fatal shooting after a man, who was mortally wounded after being shot in the abdomen, drove his car into two other vehicles, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers found the man in the area of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after someone called 911 to report a hit-and-run, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The department originally said he was shot in the chest.

The PPD said it appeared the victim had been shot near a driveway. The man had struck two other vehicles before his car came to a stop, according to the PPD.

There were no reports of an arrest as of Monday morning.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was just one in a number of gunshot victims Sunday night in Philadelphia. In the Frankford neighborhood, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as she walked her dog. In Southwest Philadelphia, a 7-Eleven employee was critically injured when someone shot him after he asked for the gunman’s ID.

The city had reached 384 homicides as of Sunday night, according to PPD figures. That number is 4% higher than the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia’s recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.