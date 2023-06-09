Morrisville mayor charged in a hit-and-run he fled from that injured a woman

Morrisville Borough Mayor Brud Anderson has been charged by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office for a hit-and-run that occurred on April 13.

Anderson, 50, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and a left turn violation, according to the DA’s office.

On April 13, at 3 p.m. the Morrisville Borough Police Department was called to N. Delmorr and E. Trenton Avenues for a hit-and-run. An officer arrived to find a gray 2022 Chevrolet Equinox that was involved in the crash but no other car, police said.

The woman driving the Chevrolet Equinox told police she was heading south on North Delmorr Avenue and as she got to the intersection, an unknown black Ford Sport-Trac heading north on North Delmorr Avenue also approached the intersection and attempted to make a left onto East Trenton Avenue.

The Ford turned left in front of the Chevrolet and the cars collided with the right front of the Ford hitting the right front of the Cherolet. Both cars stopped in the middle of the intersection, but the Ford then reversed and sped away.

Police say the driver of the Ford never stopped to render aid or exchange information with the other driver, who was injured.

The injured driver of the Chevrolet said her airbags deployed and she was momentarily disoriented. She also sustained bruising and pain to multiple parts of her body in the crash.

The crash was captured on surveillance from the Delaware River Bridge Commission, police said.

Police received additional information days later with the Ford’s registration plate number and a PennDOT check confirmed the Ford was registered to Anderson, the mayor of Morrisville Borough.

The investigation revealed that Anderson never called the police or reported the crash.