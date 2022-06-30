More 'upskirt' videos of students have been found on a phone belonging to a Delaware County school bus driver previously charged for taking photos and videos of teens, the Maple Newtown School District said Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the school district said additional videos were discovered on 70-year-old Bruce Garner's personal cellphone.

"These allegations still do not involve physical contact, however, they do include videos taken of students unknowingly being recorded exiting the school bus," Marple Newtown superintendent Tina M. Kane, Ed.D. said.

The letter did not say how many more videos were found, however, parents and guardians of students identified in them have been notified by the Upper Providence Police Department, the district said.

Last month, Garner was charged with hundreds of counts after teen students accused him of taking upskirt photos and videos of them.

"The unspeakable actions of Bruce Garner were an invasion of the teenage and pre-teen victims' privacy and absolutely an attack on their innocence," Upper Providence Police Chief David Montella said at a news conference in May.

Investigators confirmed they found 139 upskirting images of Catholic school students on Garner's cellphone in May, but found no evidence Garner had shared the images with anyone else. They didn't reveal exactly how many girls were depicted.

The driver was assigned to bus No. 302 in the Marple Newtown School District, according to Wednesday's letter. A spokesperson had previously said the driver was fired and was not allowed to enter school grounds.

Investigators said Garner worked for the school district since 2015.

The school district said they continue to work with police and county advocates to help the student victims.

Upskirting occurs when someone photographs or takes video of another person’s private parts without their consent, police said.

Garner posted 10% of $250,000 bail set in May, according to court documents.

He waived his a preliminary hearing on June 15. Garner's next court appearance is scheduled for July 6 in Media for a formal arraignment.

Garner's listed attorney did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC10.