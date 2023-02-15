More Than 30 Shots Fired Outside Philly McDonald's, Police Say

More than 30 shots were fired after a fight between two groups led to a shootout outside a Philadelphia McDonald’s restaurant, police said. Fortunately no one was hurt during the incident.

Police told NBC10 two groups began fighting outside the McDonald’s on Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. One group then left while the other went inside the McDonald’s, investigators said.

The group that left then returned and fired shots at the other group that was still inside the McDonald’s, shattering glass windows, according to police. The second group that was inside the restaurant then fired shots at the first group, investigators said.

In all, more than 30 shots were fired during the shootout, police said. Fortunately no one was hurt. Police said both groups then fled the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.