More Than 150 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned House in West Philly

Emergency responders discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Officers said the 154 gallons of gasoline were stashed in an abandoned rowhome on the 100 block of North 59th Street.

Investigators found the jugs after police received a 911 call for a strong smell of gas coming from inside the residence.

SkyForce10 was overhead as hazmat crews responded to the scene.

Why the gas was stored in the home remained unclear, police said.

Adjoining homes were evacuated during the incident, police said. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.