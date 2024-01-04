Health officials are warning of more potential exposures to the measles virus in Philadelphia buildings.

Confirmed measles cases are among unvaccinated residents, according to officials. If you believe you have been exposed, officials are urging you to quarantine and contact your medical provider.

This report comes nearly two weeks after the health department warned of possible exposure to the measles virus at the Jefferson Health Building located at 33 South 9th Street or 833 Chestnut Street on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Health Department has been working to contact anyone who was at the following locations to let them know they may have been exposed:

The Jefferson Health building located at 33 South 9th or 833 Chestnut Streets between 2 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Multicultural Education Station Day Care located at 6919 Castor Avenue any time on Dec. 20 or 21.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room located at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Dec. 28.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Emergency Department during the overnight hours of Dec. 30 until mid-afternoon on Dec. 31.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North any time between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room any time between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

If you were in any of these buildings at these times and are not immune to the virus, officials say you should take the following steps:

Contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don’t feel well. Let your doctor know about your possible measles exposure.

If you must go out to seek healthcare, please alert the healthcare provider before going in that you have been exposed to measles and have them call the Health Department.

You could potentially give measles to vulnerable people and therefore must quarantine (stay home).

Two possible cases that are under investigation by officials were potentially exposed because one confirmed case went to day care instead of quarantining, the health department said.

"Philadelphia is a city where we believe in a duty to take care of each other. We are asking all city residents who may have been exposed to measles to do their part to ensure that no additional infants are harmed by this infection," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement.

The health department says you are protected from the virus if you:

Were born before 1957

Already had the measles virus

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine

Measles is a virus that can pass from person to person through direct contact or through the air by droplets from coughing or sneezing, according to officials.

Symptoms of measles include fever, running nose, cough, puffy eyes and a rash, officials said.