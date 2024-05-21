Make your own shade at the Jersey Shore, but not too much of it.

People hitting the sand in some popular shore destinations in New Jersey will find new rules that ban tents, canopies and similar large structures. Officials say that disappearing beaches are the main reason why.

Lifeguards in North Wildwood are sprucing up their stands before they hit the beach this summer season and they'll be watching for anyone who shows up with a structure that has now been banned.

“Right now it's just that we just don't have the space," North Wildwood beach patrol chief Bill Ciavarelli said.

Severe erosion is what prompted the city to ban beach tents, canopies and cabanas in guarded areas while it waits for a major beach replenishment project to begin in the coming weeks.

"Our biggest concern is any kind of medical emergency," Chief Ciavarelli said. “We got to somehow get through this crowd with very little beach to get to people.”

In some areas at high tide, there's hardly any sand to sit on.

“We're really just trying to make as much beach available as possible to as many people," North Wildwood mayor Patrick Rosenello explained.

Brick Township, NJ, is also putting similar beach restrictions in place for the summer of 2024. Officials say a long-awaited replenishment project is still months away for their beach.

“The size of our real estate has been shrinking and we want to make sure that we get the most bang for our buck for all the people who would like to come to the beach," Brick Township mayor Lisa Crate told NBC10.

Meanwhile, at Island Beach State Park, a new ban on tents and canopies in swimming areas is expected to take effect in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say when there's lightning in the area, the structures make it difficult for park staffers to quickly clear people off the beaches.

North Wildwood officials do not expect the ban to be permanent. But exactly how long it will remain in place, they say, will depend on the size of the beach.

"We are very hopeful that this beach replenishment is going to be a big success. It's going to create significant room on our beach," mayor Rosenello said. “It looks like by July 4, we should be able to revisit this.”

Standard, single-pole umbrellas are still okay on beaches where the summer season will begin with sitting room in very short supply.