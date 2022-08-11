More Bang for Your Buck: Budget-Friendly Family Fun at the Jersey Shore

NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility.

The Jersey Shore is a popular vacation destination for families in our region during the summer months, but you don’t have to break the bank for an unforgettable visit.

From musical performances and fireworks displays to movies on the beach and a giant elephant, there are plenty of options for the whole family to have a great time without mortgaging the house.

Check out our list below, and if you're willing to splurge on summertime fun at the Shore, check out this list.

Free or Cheap Things To Do at the Jersey Shore

Check out our list of fun things to do for free or at a low cost at the beaches:

Cape May: Cape May County Park & Zoo

The Cape May County Park and Zoo is free for families to attend and remains open year-round.

The zoo offers attendees of all ages the opportunity to catch a glimpse into the lives of various animals like lions, bald eagles and cheetahs. There are also exciting free events including yoga and a concert series throughout the summer.

For more information on the free fun, visit the zoo’s website.

Lavallette, Seaside Heights: The Music Man

If you will be spending time in Lavallette, Seaside Heights or Point Pleasant this summer, be sure to make a trip out to The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe.

This unique experience allows families to reserve a table for the show, where they can enjoy both an interactive, laugh-filled performance and delicious ice cream. The shop has been entertaining audiences since it opened in Lavallette in 2003.

You can grab a show-only ticket and enjoy the entertainment for $12 or reserve a table and order an ice cream dessert inside (ice cream prices vary by order).

Point Pleasant: Jenkinson's Boardwalk Events

Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant offers several free events for the kids throughout the summer.

Enjoy Kiddie Beach Shows on Monday nights, Movies on the beach on Tuesdays and Princess story-times on Fridays -- all for free to entertain the kids. The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show takes place on Sunday nights through September, and you can register your talented up-and-comers for free here.

To see a complete list of all of Jenkinson's events, both free and low-cost, click here.

Atlantic City: Climb the Absecon Lighthouse

There’s little that will tire the kids out quicker -- and get your steps in, too -- than a trip to the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City.

You can climb up the lighthouse and visit the informational museum for free. The 228-step journey gets you to the top, where you can catch a great view of the city skyline and the beach.

Click here for more information.

Margate: Lucy the Elephant

Find some big family fun in Margate with 141-year-old landmark Lucy the Elephant.

Step inside the six-story high elephant made of wood and tin sheeting and learn about its history with a guided tour. General admission tickets for the tour are $8.50 for those 14 and older. Kids' tickets between the ages of 3 and 12 are $4, and children under 3 get in for free.

Note that it is free to visit the gift shop and check out the park, but the park surrounding the attraction is currently closed due to an ongoing restoration project. For more information and to reserve tickets for the tour, visit the website.

Ocean City: Longport Dog Beach

Just a seven-minute drive away from Ocean City is Longport Dog Beach, an off-leash dog park where pups get to have a beach day of their own.

The beach is free to visit and unguarded -- meaning there are no lifeguards -- so be sure to keep your pups and kids close to the shore for safety.

Wildwood: Concert Series & Fireworks

Wildwood offers many free events throughout the summer, including a free concert series and fireworks displays.

Kick off your weekends in Wildwood with Friday night fireworks on the boardwalk. The fireworks will light up the Jersey Shore sky beginning at 9 p.m. on Fridays through Sept. 2.

Starting at 7 p.m. on select Sunday nights throughout the summer, families can enjoy free music at Fox Park. Bands throughout the remainder of August include Sensational Soul Crushers, Purple Reign, Chicago 9 and Big Bleu Band.

View the complete Wildwood events calendar here.