Moorestown Twp. to vote on adding dispensary near police station, courthouse

Moorestown Township will vote on whether to allow a recreational marijuana dispensary to lease a building in a nearly vacant lot where a police station and municipal court reside.

The township owns the Moorestown West Corporate Center and last summer passed an ordinance to open bidding for a cannabis retailer to lease a suite there.

"Miles of Green," a recreational marijuana dispensary, submitted the winning bid to lease the space for $5,200 a month.

Some residents like the idea of the dispensary bringing tax revenue to the township.

“If it’s legal, why would it affect the police department? They need to be funded too, maybe it’ll help them,” Hawa Fuseini, a resident in the area, said with a laugh.

The dispensary would be located along Church Street, which is an almost completely commercial road with a lot that has multiple suites inside.

The lot is currently nearly vacant, except for the Moorestown Police Department in suite 2, the municipal court in suite 4 and a lighting manufacturer in suite 12.

"Miles of Green" could potentially occupy suite 9, which is a short distance from the police station.

“It’s not illegal so I feel like it could be anywhere. Maybe not next to an elementary school but,” Jerrold Crowley, a resident in the area, said.

Details of the dispensary moving to Moorestown will be discussed in a planning board meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m. According to township documents, the dispensary would have customers come in through a lobby where security checks IDs.

“It will actually be more convenient than the place I go to now inside the Moorestown mall. Like two people go there now, it’s a loss. So it’d be more convenient,” Crowley said.

NBC10 asked police and court employees what their thoughts were, they said they couldn’t weigh in publicly.