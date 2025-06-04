Months-old sinkhole in Point Breeze could be repaired by next week

For weeks, neighbors along Sigel Street, in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, have had to deal with, what neighbors have called a "mess," after a sinkhole opened up in the roadway after a water main burst.

But, according to the Philadelphia Water Department, there could be an end to the issue in sight.

Iris Dixon, who lives on the block, told NBC10's Aaron Baskerville that the sinkhole, now covered in wooden boards, has made navigating the area complicated.

"It really has been a mess and the rain didn’t make it no better," she said. "How do you get down here and get out? How do you maneuver through your street?"

Dixon shared photos with NBC10 that showed the sinkhole first opened up back on April 11, 2025. Since then, Dixon said, she worries that the sinkhole could grow and cause the street to collapse entirely.

Yet, some have found a silver-lining to the ongoing issue. For neighbor Elizabeth DePasquale, the sinkhole has caused traffic along the roadway to cease, making for a quieter community.

"The no through traffic of cars has been quite nice," she said. "I live pretty close and it’s been quiet.”

Crews were on scene once again on Tuesday and, the Philadelphia Water Department said crews are working on excavation after fixing a water main there.

Best case scenario, officials said the street could be back to normal by next week.