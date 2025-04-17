Montgomery Twp. police warn red light program will soon ticket drivers

Drivers in Montgomery Township are being warned that a grace period for the township's red light camera program will soon end, and drivers who run red lights will soon get tickets.

On social media, the Montgomery Township Police Department warned drivers that the warning period for an automated red light enforcement program was now half over.

Since it went live on March 14, 2025, law enforcement officials said, the cameras have captured about 1,043 drivers running red lights.

So far, these drivers have only been given warnings. But, officials said that will soon chance as the warning period is half over.

In the next 30 days, officials said, these warnings will become traffic tickets.