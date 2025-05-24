Montgomery County to launch AI advisory council: ‘Harnessed for public good'

Montgomery County commissioners are looking for applicants for an advisory council on artificial intelligence.

The purpose of the council is to ensure AI is being “harnessed for public good," according to Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Neil Makhija.

In an interview with NBC 10, Makhija said AI is already being used in the county.

“People think of AI in something that’s in the future, but it’s being used all the time,” Makhija said. “For example, when there’s a crime that is committed and we have video of the perpetrator, whether it’s a serious violent crime like a murder, we use AI technology to do a facial recognition and find out who that person is.”

With the rapid growth of AI, he said he wants the advisory council to deploy technology responsibly and ethically. The council will have up to 15 members. As of Friday, Makhija said 70 applications have been received.

“Across the board, we’re hoping to have experts who are willing to dive into all of the different issues from infrastructure, human services, election administration, the courts, the criminal justice system,” he said. “It’s really a broad call for anyone who thinks they have something they can provide to better advise the county. I think what’s really helpful is people who had strong careers in operations or deployment of technology but also those who are thinking ahead and want to find a way for us to innovate and lead on this.”

Andrew Abramson said his family members use ChatGPT, but he is personally new to AI assistance. This week, he downloaded the app Grok.

“I, again, poo-poo’d it…and thought, oh, this isn’t going to be a big deal,” Abramson said. “But when I saw how amazing it was for answers my wife got and then my son got, I thought…‘Maybe I should try this out.’ It made my life easier already.”

However, his wife Stacy said there are also concerns and questions about how far AI could go.

“We talked in the car about the creation of deep fake videos that are going to be so real,” she said. “That’s something I worry about too, is that…our kids, the gen Z…they’re accepting it as fact…and they’re not learning how to fact check.”

With any new technology, Prof. Anat Lior said there are risks along with rewards. Prof. Lior is an assistant professor of law at Drexel University and has been studying AI for several years.

“You can see that it’s very much entrenching and emerging itself into our lives in a way that did not exist in the past,” Lior said.

Unlike other emerging technologies of the past, Lior said AI is much more widespread.

“There are small scale risks and like the big ‘Terminator’ risks that I think we’re not close to, but a lot of people like to mention. We are kind of far away from that, and the focus should not be on that all-encompassing robot and has a mind of its own and turns on humanity. This is kind of overhyped at the moment.”

She added, the ‘small scale risks’ being discussed amongst experts.

“We’re talking about privacy violation in AI. We’re talking about emotional harm. We’ve had a couple of situations where conversations with gen AI led, especially with teenagers or a vulnerable population, to harm themselves which is completely out of control. There’s a couple of lawsuits going on right now,” she said. “We have bias and discrimination. The algorithms are reaching decisions and using proxy’s we don’t want to use whether it’s age, race, or gender. We don’t know what’s going on, because it’s a black box situation. We don’t know how the decision was being made.”

Overall, she said she supports the idea of an advisory council including people with different areas of expertise.

“This [AI] is changing everything. Our models, the way we think, study, academia,” she said.

Applications are due Saturday, May 31.

Potential applicants can learn more at www.montgomerycountypa.gov/AICouncil.