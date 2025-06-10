TikTok

Montgomery County police warn teens and parents of latest viral TikTok challenge

A new TikTok challenge has teens kicking people's front doors and running away, which police say is dangerous and illegal.

By Deanna Durante and Brendan Brightman

Police in Montgomery County are warning teens that a viral TikTok trend where they kick someone's front door is not only dangerous, but illegal.

In Conshohocken, a woman caught the supposed prank in action on a Ring camera and shared it with NBC10. The video showed a group of teenagers run up and kick her front door, causing some damage.

Lansdale Police Chief Mike Trail said his department has identified the teens involved and says parents have an obligation to monitor and set parameters for their kids.

"Understand that there a lot of safety parameters that you can institute," Trail said of TikTok and other social media app. "Like family pairing, where you can tell what your kids are looking at."

The latest TikTok challenge is not the first police have had to deal with. Other notable challenges include the cinnamon challenge, which turned fatal for some and the chrome book challenge, which set fires in classrooms in some cases.

"These can have tragic results," he said. "We've seen it across the country and, sadly to say, if we had more supervision in place we could have prevented a lot of these difficult situations that we've seen."

Trail said his concerns are heightened with summer here, as kids are home and sometimes without supervision.

"Some children may think this is a harmless prank, but the recipient of your harmless prank may not know that," Trail said. "These things can have disastrous results."

