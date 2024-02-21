Montgomery County school encourages reading, positivity with new book vending machine

A new kind of vending machine has made its way to one elementary school in Montgomery County.

As part of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program across the North Penn School District, students at the A.M. Kulp Elementary School have received a vending machine that only sells books.

This vending machine doesn't take money, the payment is "positive behavior".

According to the school district, students focus on "be" statements: be positive, be respectful and be responsible.

When exemplifying those statements students will receive "Cougar Paws" which are tickets that can be redeemed for various prizes.

Students can now utilize their "Cougar Paws" for vending machine tokens and buy books that they can take home and keep forever.

This vending machine was a part of A.M. Kulp librarian Alyssa Nedorezov's years-long dream.

“Having the book vending machine in the front lobby of our school provides yet another avenue to get books in the hands of students, helping to bridge the gap between engagement and literacy,” Nedorezov said in a news release. “This allows students to build upon their own personal libraries at home, encouraging good reading habits in all aspects of their lives.”

This vending machine will be stocked with books for all ages. The books are purchased through Title I funding, book fair proceeds, Home and School Association support and community donations.