Montgomery County police searching for missing teen living with autism

Police in Montgomery County are searching for an 18-year-old living with autism who has been missing since Tuesday, June 10, just one day after moving from Florida, officials said.

Kyle Andrusko, who family members say can speak but often times does not, was last seen Tuesday at the Brookview Apartments in Elkins Park, police said.

The teen's grandmother, Valerie Redd, said she thought he followed her into the building on Beechtree Drive after shopping, but he wasn’t there.

Andrusko's family moved to Pennsylvania from Florida on Monday, just one day before his disappearance.

Redd said she doesn't know what to do or think with him gone.

"I’m restless. You can’t really sleep all the way," Redd said. "Late nights, I don’t feel at ease, cause I know he’s out there somewhere, and I want to know if he’s okay and I’m not there to protect him."

William Redd, another relative of Andrusko, said he is just trying to stay positive.

"You’re always thinking," he said. "You got think of the positive, but you got to think of the real-life scenarios that could happen, and that’s scary."

Cheltenham police say they are taking the case very seriously and the Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue team will begin canvassing the area tomorrow.

"It's terrifying. It's absolutely terrifying, because we're learning the neighborhood," Valerie Redd said.

Anyone who sees Andrusko is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Cheltenham Police Department.