A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a drunken stupor inside another person’s home in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, police said.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, around 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary in progress along the 2300 block of Pine Road in Huntingdon Valley. A resident told investigators they arrived home from work when they found a stranger -- later identified as 24-year-old Ihor Liakhovych of Rockledge, Pennsylvania, -- inside the home, sleeping on a chair near the side entry door which was unlocked at the time.

Police took Liakhovych into custody. Investigators said he had stains on his clothes and smelled heavily of alcohol. Liakhovych didn’t know how he arrived inside the home and had been drinking at a bar earlier in the evening, police said.

Liakhovych is charged with loitering and prowling at night as well as public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Online court documents don’t list any legal representation who could speak on his behalf.