Arrest Made in Killing of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown, Sources Say

An arrest has been made in the slaying of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year.

Law enforcement sources told NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- is set to be charged with murder after he appeared in a Chester County court this morning on an unrelated manner.

Only ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ is there as arrest is made in the Jennifer Brown murder case. Sources say Blair Watts is to be charged with murder. Watts appeared in Chester County court this morning on unrelated matter he was arrested in hallway and is now in custody of sheriffs pic.twitter.com/LWkDua6qqQ — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) February 9, 2023

After hearing the charges in that case -- a harassment charge involving neighbors from last year -- he went into the hallway where police and detectives were waiting.

Watts was arrested and is currently in police custody, sources said. Watts' mother, who was present in the courthouse Thursday morning, refused to comment on her son's arrest.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert Matalavage are expected to provide an update on this case on Thursday afternoon.

Brown had been missing for more than two weeks before her body was found in a wooded area behind an industrial facility along the 200 block of North 5th Street in Royersford on Jan. 18.

A worker at the facility who was outside for a smoke break made the discovery and alerted police.

Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County mom who had been missing for more than two weeks, was found dead and partially buried in Royersford, Pennsylvania, officials said. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

Brown, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, was last seen alive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by her friend and business partner, Watts.

In the days following Brown's disappearance, Watts told NBC10 he and Brown had planned to open a new restaurant together.

He also told NBC10 that he was with Brown on Jan. 3 and took her 8-year-old son to his house for a sleepover that night.

“I put Noah on the bus the next day,” Watts he told NBC10.

Watts told NBC10 Brown never called that night to speak with him or her son.

Brown was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the following afternoon on Jan. 4, but never showed up.

“She is a doting, I call her, helicopter mom. She loves her son. She would never leave her son,” Tiffany Barron, Brown’s friend, told NBC10.

Police are searching for a Montgomery County mother who has been missing for several days. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the latest on the investigation.

Watts also told NBC10 he didn't know what happened to Brown between Jan. 3 and the morning of Jan. 4.

“I have nothing to do with anything,” Watts said earlier this month. “Just because I’m the last person to see her, that does not mean anything.”

“It seems like I’m being the one poked at,” Watts said. “And it’s frustrating because I’m the first person that was the one calling the police, trying to kick down windows. Trying to find my friend. Trying to make sure her son is covered.”

Brown’s vehicle was parked outside of her home on Stratford Court, less than two miles away from where her body was eventually found. Her car keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were found inside the vehicle. Her personal cell phone has not been found and has not been in use since the morning of Jan. 4.

Police, sanitation workers and a search dog were seen searching through a landfill in hopes to uncover new information about the whereabouts of Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County mother who went missing on January 4. NBC10’s Deanna Durante has the latest on the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.