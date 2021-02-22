A 17-year-old sought in a deadly shooting at a Montgomery County bowling alley has surrendered to police, a law enforcement source told NBC10.

The Saturday night shooting at Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, also left four other people injured.

Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, turned himself into police overnight, an investigative source said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the teen over the weekend charging him with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing an instrument of crime and related counts.

Officers in East Norriton, about 23 miles northwest of Philadelphia, responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the alley, where dozens of people, including children, were bowling.

The Montgomery County prosecutor's office said 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia was found dead in the entrance to the bowling alley. An autopsy Sunday concluded that he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Four relatives of Wade — ages 19, 21, 26 and 31 — were found wounded. The victims were transported to local hospitals and later listed in stable condition. Detectives recovered 15 fired .45-caliber cartridge casings and five projectiles, one in the ceiling and four in the floor, prosecutors said.

County detectives and local police gathered video surveillance and witness interviews and reported finding that three males, including the 17-year-old from Upper Darby, entered the bowling alley and three minutes later there was a physical altercation between them and the victims.

Authorities said the teenager pulled a firearm with an extended magazine from his jacket and began shooting. The three suspects then fled, leaving behind three cell phones, one of which belonged to the suspect.

Syreeta Stanford told NBC10 she was Wade's wife, saying he was a father and aspiring chef and that they had plans to open up a food truck together.

"Frank was a good guy," Stanford said. "He was a good guy. He was a happy guy. He loved family. He wasn't in the streets."

Stanford said Wade had gone to the bowling alley to hang out with some people he knew.

"I'm living a nightmare right now," Stanford told NBC10. "This don't feel real."

District Attorney Kevin Steele said 50 to 75 people, including young children, were in the bowling alley at the time, and some hid in a closet.

Witnesses reported hearing about a dozen shots inside the building. One reported seeing a man break a window with a chair to get his children to safety outside.