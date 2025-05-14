Montco woman gets 35 years in prison for sex abuse of child, filming assaults

Editor's Note: Information shared in this article may not be suitable for some readers.

A 49-year-old Montgomery County woman will spend the next 35 years behind bars after, officials said, she pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child with her boyfriend for over a year and filming the assaults.

According to police Tina Marie Farley, 49, of Conshohocken, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve the next 420 months -- 35 years -- in prison, along with 10 years of parole and being required to pay $3,000 in restitution for facilitating, permitting and participating the sexual abuse of a minor and manufacturing child pornography.

She was charged in December of 2023 and pleaded guilty to the offenses earlier this year.

“This defendant badly betrayed a child who trusted her, and now must be held to account for that exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf, in a statement on Farley's sentence. “Those who sexually abuse children cause lasting harm, an emotional toll that’s unfathomable. My office and the FBI are working aggressively every day to find and prosecute child predators, to keep them from hurting more innocent victims.”

As detailed in court documents, for about 18 months, beginning in October of 2017, Farley and her boyfriend -- who was not identified in a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office -- repeatedly sexually abused a child, who was 12 to 13 years old at the time.

Farley, court documents note, filmed and photographed her boyfriend sexually abusing the child and participated in the assaults.

“The exploitation of children is one of the most egregious crimes the FBI investigates,” said Gabriel Poling, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia in a statement. “Today’s sentencing underscores the FBI and our partners’ commitment to safeguarding children and ensuring that those who harm them will be brought to justice.”

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.