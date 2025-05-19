Montco woman found on sidewalk shot to death, boyfriend charged, officials say

A 26-year-old Warrington man has been charged with murder after, officials said, he turned himself in to police after his girlfriend was found shot to death in front of her West Conshohocken home on Sunday.

According to police, Michael Dutkiewicz, 26, of Warrington, has been charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting death of Alyssa Rose Wiest, 25, of West Conshohocken.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to court documents, Dutkiewicz was charged after Wiest was found motionless on the sidewalk in front of her home, along the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue in West Conshohocken, at about 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, after she suffered "obvious gunshot wounds to her torso."

Wiest, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced shortly after she arrived.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At the scene, officials said a blood trail led from where Wiest was discovered to the front door of her home, that was left ajar.

Investigators learned that a silver Ford F150 pickup truck fled the scene of the incident shortly after witnesses heard a "loud 'curling' scream of a woman," followed by the sounds of gunshots.

Also at the scene, investigators recovered evidence of five fired projectiles, a suitcase filled with men's clothing -- believed to belong to Dutkiewicz -- in the driveway at the home and an empty firearm holster on the couch in the living room at the residence, court documents claim.

As officials worked to track down Dutkiewicz, after learning that he was the owner of a pickup truck seen leaving the scene and had been identified as the victim's boyfriend by several people who knew Wiest, police said, his mother called law enforcement officials in Montgomery County.

In a phone call at about 7:02 a.m. on Sunday, the woman, officials said, told police that her son wanted to turn himself in.

Officials believe that, in what court documents note as "some yet identified event" two gunshots were fired inside the home -- one in a bedroom and another in a stairway leading downstairs -- and three more shots were fired outside on the sidewalk where Wiest collapsed.

An investigation into the incident, officials said, is still ongoing.

Dutkiewicz is currently in police custody in Montgomery County Prison after his bail was denied. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29, 2025.