That's what a middle school teacher at a Norristown Area School District allegedly intended to tell one of his 13-year-old students through a message on his cell phone, police say.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, law enforcement officials in Montgomery County apprehended John Richards, 57, of Newtown Square, an eighth grade teacher at Blockson Middle School in Norristown, after he allegedly used his cell phone to share inappropriate messages and request "at least two kisses" from one of his 13-year-old students.

According to police, an investigation found that, on Monday, Richards created a message on his phone, then translated that message into Spanish. He then called the victim up to the front of the class and showed her a message on his personal phone that said he wanted to kiss her twice during the class outing.

“I am very nervous. If you say yes, I would like to kiss you at least 2 times in Washington. If you say no, that is ok. You're not any less beautiful. It is your decision and you can change your opinion when you want. You don't need to tell me now unless you know the answer. Let me know yes or no before he [sic] have to get off the bus in Washington. Or now?," read a message Richards sent to the student, police allege.

The school trip, police said, was scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The student, court documents note, captured the message via video on her personal cell phone. She allegedly told police that her friends in class encouraged her to record interactions with Richards -- who was her science teacher, court documents note -- because he had been acting "weird."

After the interaction, police said the student called her father, the principal and the school resource officer to report the incident.

When officers arrived at the school to discuss the accusations with Richards, police claim, he was in the middle of writing another message to the student on his cell phone.

Court documents claim he held the phone against his chest when police arrived. But, officers confiscated the phone and, court documents note, investigators were able to recover a message that he was in the middle of writing that included the student's name.

It allegedly read: "That came out all wrong. I’m sorry for demanding anything. I have no right. When I see you my heart skips a beat. When you are around I find myself staring without meaning to. I wonder what your lips taste like and I hope to god there’s a chance for me to find out. I don’t know what else to say besides I think you’re amazing.”

In a statement from the district, officials said that school personnel are working with law enforcement officials and said they plan to terminate Richards as there's "no place in Norristown Area School District or any school setting for someone facing charges of mistreatment of a student."

"We want to emphasize that our focus is always on the safety, security, and well-being of each and every student. We commend both school district personnel and the Norristown Police Department for their immediate responses to address this matter with urgency and thoroughness. We are and will do everything in our power to support those impacted by this situation. While we acknowledge the presumption of innocence inherent in our criminal justice system, there is no place in Norristown Area School District or any school setting for someone facing charges of mistreatment of a student, school officials said in a statement. "We have been in constant contact with law enforcement throughout their investigation, and are confident there are sufficient grounds for the termination of this employee. We respect and will follow the legal process to discharge a teacher from employment."

Richards turned himself into officials on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, police said.

He has been charged with attempted institutional sexual assault, attempted solicitation for institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related offenses.

He was arraigned and had bail set at $10,000, law enforcement officials said.

Richards next court appearance is scheduled for March 27, 2025.