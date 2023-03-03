Montco Police Seek Four People After Imposter Delivery Turned Home Invasion

Officers in Montgomery County are on the lookout for four people -- an alleged gunman and two males who are believed to be accomplices, along with an alleged getaway driver -- who they claim, posed as Amazon delivery drivers in order to access a woman's home, before they held her at gunpoint and ransacked the property.

According to police, the incident happened at about noon on Thursday, at a home near Huntingdon Pike at Byberry Road, after a woman told police she heard a knock on the door, only to see three men holding Amazon boxes on a wooden dolly on her porch.

She opened the door, police said, after the men offered to bring the packages inside. However, when the three individuals stepped into the house, investigators said, one of the men -- who looked to be between 18 and 20 years of age -- pulled a gun and held it at the side of her head.

The other two men then ransacked the home for about 15 minutes before they all fled, hopping into a white van waiting outside, law enforcement officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, the three men in the home were all Latino. The youngest, officers said, was estimated to be between 18 and 20-years-old, while the other two who allegedly entered the home were described as between 20 and 25-years-old.

One was heavy set and the other two were thin, investigators said, while all three were described as being between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall.

A fourth individual was the driver in the van, police said.

According to investigators, one of the older men who ransacked the house had a "significant scar on the right side of his face" and was missing several teeth.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.