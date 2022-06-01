Cheltenham Township

Montco Police Officer Rescues Fawn That Fell Down Window Well

A police officer climbed down and saved the fawn from the well, returning the little one to safety

By Elyse DiPisa

Sgt.Murphy in a window well below ground level standing over baby deer.
Cheltenham Township Police Department

A police officer in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, came to the rescue of a fawn after it fell down a window well.

The rescue took place on Fairview Road in Cheltenham Monday. The officer, whom the Cheltenham Township Police Department identified in a Facebook post as Sgt. Murphy, climbed into the well after the department got a call from a neighbor.

The neighbor called after hearing the animal's cries, the department said.

After climbing down the well and retrieving the baby deer, Sgt. Murphy checked it over before leaving it nearby for its mother to return, the department said.

The police department noted that the best thing to do, usually, is to leave young wildlife alone. But in this case, it made an exception for the fawn in distress.

"In this case, the baby needed help, but most of the time, if you see a fawn out in the open by itself, Mom is usually close by and will leave it for a few hours at a time," they wrote in a Facebook post.

If people see an animal in need of assistance, the Cheltenham Township PD encourages them to call the department's non-emergency line or contact their local wildlife rehabilitation center.

Cheltenham TownshipPennsylvaniaAnimal Rescue
