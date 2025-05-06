Montco officials plead lawmakers to take action as SEPTA funding crisis looms

As the region's mass transit provider faces a $213 million structural deficit and may remove 50 bus routes from service, end service on five regional rail lines and raise fares across the board, elected officials in Montgomery County called for immediate action to save the services that SEPTA provides on a daily basis.

"Public transit is like education. It's an equalizer," said Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder, during a call for action on Tuesday. "SEPTA's funding crisis isn't a transit issue. This is a justice issue. This is an education issue. This is an economic issue."

For Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija the issue "could not be more urgent."

"If we don't act now, we are going to see the largest service cut in the region's history," he said. "Without a functioning mass transit system, our region would be devastated."

During the day, officials from throughout Montgomery County gathered at the Bryn Mawr stop on SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale regional rail line -- a line that faces closure in January if SEPTA implements the budget it presented in April -- to call for state legislators to step up to ensure the mass transit provider can continue to operate without drastic service cuts and fare increases.

"Our college, like many others in the area, maintains strong partnerships with a wide range of organizations and our community relies on SEPTA to keep those relationships going," said Bryn Mawr College President Wendy Cadge.

She said that about 1,000 of the school's students use SEPTA at least once a month. The school's entire student body consists of only about 1,750 students overall, said Cadge.

"So, that is a large majority," she said, noting many of the school's teachers, employees and herself, rely on SEPTA on a regular basis. "I can safely say that Bryn Mawr College loves SEPTA."

The cuts that SEPTA officials presented earlier this year would begin to be implemented as early as this August with 32 bus routes eliminated and 16 others shortened, while all bus, metro and regional rail lines would run less frequently.

Even after all these cuts, without new funding, SEPTA would still need to move $113 million from its reserves in order to operate with a balanced budget.

For Olivia Loudon, a student at Bryn Mawr College, the ability to use SEPTA on a regular basis "has been absolutely life changing," as someone who comes from a city in Ohio that has no mass transit system.

"SEPTA is the nervous system that runs through Philadelphia providing millions of people, including schoolchildren, the disabled and the elderly access to, quite frankly, one of the greatest cities in the country," said Loudon.

Several state legislators, including Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro has called for the state to provide the help that SEPTA needs to stem its financial woes.

But, Pennsylvania's Senate Majority Leader, Republican Joe Pittman has expressed no desire to support the mass transit provider, instead claiming that it's not the responsibility of all Pennsylvania taxpayers to ensure that SEPTA has the funding it needs.