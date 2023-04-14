Montgomery County

Montco Mother Charged With Murdering 11-Year-Old Son Waives Extradition Hearing

Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead, 50 -- who is accused of killing her son before she abandoned her car on a Jersey Shore beach this past week -- waived her right to an extradition hearing on Friday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead appears in a New Jersey courtroom via camera feed.
A 50-year-old woman from Horsham Township, who has been accused of murdering her 11-year-old son before fleeing and abandoning her car on a New Jersey beach, will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

On Friday morning, Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead appeared in a New Jersey court room -- attending via a video link from the Cape May Prison -- where she waived her right to challenge her extradition to Montgomery County to face murder changes related to the death of her son, Matthew.

Dressed in, what law enforcement sources told NBC10's Deanna Durante was, a vest typically used to protect someone from harming themselves, Dirienzo-Whitehead spoke in soft -- almost inaudible -- answers when questioned by Judge Bernard DeLury.

"Do you wish to waive your rights and be returned to Pennsylvania?" asked DeLury.

Dirienzo-Whitehead nodded twice as she softly whispered the word, "yes."

During the brief court appearance, her attorney, Eugene Tinari, said she had no objection to immediate extradition.

Dirienzo-Whitehead will be returned to Montgomery County where she will first and third degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime with intent.  

