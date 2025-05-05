Montco man charged after fleeing scene of crash that left teen dead, police say

Pennsylvania State Police officials have announced charges against an 18-year-old Telford man after he, allegedly, drove a vehicle at a high rate of speed, leading to a crash in Salford Township that ejected and killed a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle, before fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police officials said Logan Freed, 18, of Telford, has been charged in relation to a deadly crash that happened along Whites Mill Road, between Reeler and Badman roads in Salford Township on April 24, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, at that time, Freed was behind the wheel of a Kia Sorrento that was traveling "at a high rate of speed when it struck an object and overturned onto its roof."

During the course of the crash, police officials said, a 15-year-old boy from Telford -- who was a passenger in Freed's vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, according to police -- was ejected from the vehicle.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The boy, who police did not immediately provide identifying information on, was killed in the crash, officials said.

According to police, Freed fled the scene of the crash on foot and did not report the incident to officials.

Law enforcement officials, state police said, learned about the crash after the vehicle sent an automated signal reporting the crash and the location of the incident to officials.

Freed, officials said, turned himself into police on Monday, May, 5, 2025.

He has been charged with homicide by vehicle, causing an accident that involved death or personal injury, reckless endangerment, failing to render aid and related offenses.

Law enforcement officials said that Freed is in police custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility as he awaits arraignment.