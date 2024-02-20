A 46-year-old per diem first responder in Montgomery County has been arrested and charged with possessing child sexual assault materials by border patrol agents in Miami, Fla.

According to police, Seneca Trout, 46, of Norristown, was apprehended on Feb. 14, after he returned from a cruise.

At about 12:30 p.m., that day, law enforcement officials said, border patrol agents conducting a search of electronic devices from travelers entering the country found two videos that, they claim, depicted children believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14 engaged in sexual activities with adult men on a cell phone in Trout's possession.

Trout was arrested on the scene and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, officials said.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of materials that depict child sexual abuse.

According to officials at the Perkiomen Valley Ambulance Association, Trout has worked as per diem EMT there for about six years. However, an official that spoke to NBC10 said he had not worked a shift there "in months."

The company official said they were consulting with lawyers to determine any follow up disciplinary actions due to Trout's arrest.